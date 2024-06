Sports News of Sunday, 9 June 2024

Source: BBC

Manchester United have set a £40m valuation for outcast winger Jadon Sancho.



Sancho, who was on loan at Borussia Dortmund last season due to a fallout with manager Erik ten Hag, played a key role in helping Dortmund reach the Champions League final.



Despite the impressive performance, Sancho's future at Old Trafford remains uncertain as Ten Hag's fate is also up in the air.