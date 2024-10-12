Manchester City line up European goal machine if Erling Haaland accepts Barcelona offer

Sports News of Saturday, 12 October 2024

Source: Football-espana

Manchester City is said to be preparing for the possibility of Erling Haaland departing from the Premier League champions in 2025.



Significant changes are anticipated for the club next summer, particularly with director of football Txiki Begiristain set to leave at the conclusion of the season.



Additionally, the club faces the ongoing concern of a resolution regarding the 115 charges of financial misconduct brought against them by the Premier League.