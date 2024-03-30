Manchester City's form is unquestionable - Mikel Arteta

Sports News of Saturday, 30 March 2024

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has acknowledged that Manchester City has set unprecedented standards in football, but believes that Arsenal is gradually closing the gap.



As the Premier League leaders, Arsenal will face City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, with only one point separating the two teams.



This tight title race, with Liverpool in second place, is a significant moment as it has been a decade since the top three teams were so closely positioned after 28 games.



Arteta recognizes the importance of the upcoming match, stating that a victory would provide a massive boost for Arsenal.



However, he also emphasizes that there are still many games remaining in the season. Manchester City, aiming for their fourth consecutive title, has a dominant record against Arsenal, winning 12 of their last 13 league encounters.



He acknowledges City's exceptional achievements and the need for Arsenal to match their level.



He believes that Arsenal has made progress in recent years and is determined to narrow the gap and surpass City's standards. Arteta sees City as an example to aspire to and aims to learn from their success to elevate Arsenal's performance.