Manchester City starts season with a 2-0 victory over Chelsea

Sports News of Sunday, 18 August 2024

Source: theguardian.com

Manchester City started their Premier League season with a 2-0 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.



Erling Haaland scored the opener in the first half, and Mateo Kovacic added a second with a stylish goal.



Chelsea struggled to create chances and were unable to challenge City's dominance.



Manager Pep Guardiola praised his team's performance but acknowledged the long season ahead.



Haaland also commented on his goal and his efforts to improve his game involvement.