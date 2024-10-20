Manchester United and Chelsea prepared to move for Barcelona star if contract talks stall

Sports News of Sunday, 20 October 2024

Source: Football-espana

Barcelona is actively pursuing contract extensions for key players in Hansi Flick’s first team.



Both Pedri and Gavi, whose current contracts run until 2026, are in discussions to extend their tenures with the club.



Additionally, Ronald Araujo is also in negotiations, although his situation appears more uncertain compared to Pedri and Gavi, who are likely to remain at Barcelona for the long term.



Reports indicate that talks with Araujo are progressing positively, but there remains a possibility that the negotiations could break down.