Sports News of Saturday, 12 October 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Reports indicate that Manchester United is close to concluding a new and enhanced contract for midfielder Kobbie Mainoo.



The 19-year-old has become an integral part of Erik ten Hag’s midfield and has recently secured a position in England’s starting lineup for Euro 2024.



Mainoo's existing contract with the club is set to expire in 2027, with the possibility of extending for an additional year.