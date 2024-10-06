You are here: HomeSports2024 10 06Article 1990208

Source: BBC

Manchester United earn battling draw at Aston Villa

Manchester United's manager Erik ten Hag is optimistic that a hard-fought draw against Aston Villa will ease the intense pressure surrounding his role.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the club's co-owner, was present at Villa Park to witness United display some of the determination that was absent during their defeat to Tottenham and the defensive weaknesses shown in the Europa League match against Porto.

To bolster the team's strength, Ten Hag relied on experienced players Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans, although he faced a setback when Maguire was injured just before halftime.

