Manchester United expected to miss out on leading Real Madrid target

Sports News of Saturday, 19 October 2024

Source: Football-espana

Recently, there has been significant discussion about Alphonso Davies. The 23-year-old left-back is anticipated to depart from Bayern Munich when his contract concludes at the season's end, with Real Madrid and Manchester United emerging as the top contenders for his signature.



Real Madrid has been monitoring Davies for a while and attempted to acquire him last summer.



However, they found Bayern's asking price excessive, leading them to wait for the opportunity to sign him as a free agent.



Meanwhile, Manchester United aims to complicate the situation, similar to their approach with Leny Yoro.