Manchester United players ‘should be ashamed’, says ex-Premier League player

Sports News of Monday, 7 October 2024

Source: Lighters Zone

Manchester United has recorded only five goals in their first seven matches of the season, marking the club's worst performance in the Premier League era. Notably, three of these goals were scored in a single match against a winless Southampton, and the team has not scored in their last three league outings.



Last season, Manchester United had the fewest goals among teams that finished in the top half of the Premier League and continues to struggle with a lack of a decisive striker.



Dimitar Berbatov expressed disappointment on 'Sky Sports', stating, "Everyone on the pitch should feel ashamed, as Jonny Evans, at 36, was the standout player. Those younger than him need to improve next time."