Manchester United set to hold talks with Kobbie Mainoo over new long-term deal

Sports News of Thursday, 26 September 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Manchester United is set to begin discussions with Ghanaian midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, who was born in England, regarding a new long-term contract.



As reported by Sky Sports, the Premier League team is keen to ensure the 19-year-old's future, as he has emerged as an essential player under Dutch coach Erik ten Hag.



Mainoo's standout performances last season solidified his position in Manchester United's starting eleven, playing a crucial role in the club's rebuilding efforts.



His rise to prominence also led to his inclusion in the England squad for Euro 2024, showcasing his significant potential.