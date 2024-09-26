You are here: HomeSports2024 09 26Article 1986053

Manchester United set to hold talks with Kobbie Mainoo over new long-term deal

Manchester United is set to begin discussions with Ghanaian midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, who was born in England, regarding a new long-term contract.

As reported by Sky Sports, the Premier League team is keen to ensure the 19-year-old's future, as he has emerged as an essential player under Dutch coach Erik ten Hag.

Mainoo's standout performances last season solidified his position in Manchester United's starting eleven, playing a crucial role in the club's rebuilding efforts.

His rise to prominence also led to his inclusion in the England squad for Euro 2024, showcasing his significant potential.

