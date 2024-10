Sports News of Sunday, 20 October 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Saudi Arabia is reportedly considering sacking Roberto Mancini after a series of poor results since he took charge.



Despite being a high-profile appointment with ambitions of boosting the national team's performance, recent outcomes have been underwhelming, leading to mounting pressure on the former Italy manager.



With expectations high and the team struggling to deliver, discussions about a



possible replacement are gaining momentum.



Mancini's future as head coach remains uncertain as the Saudi Arabian Football Federation evaluates his performance.