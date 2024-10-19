Marchand beats Scott at World Cup event in Shanghai

Sports News of Saturday, 19 October 2024

Source: BBC

Leon Marchand triumphed over Duncan Scott to secure the men's 200m individual medley title at the short course World Cup in Shanghai.



The French swimmer also won the 100m event in the same category on Friday, marking his return to competition after clinching four gold medals at the Paris Olympics this summer.



Marchand maintained a strong lead after the halfway point of the 200m race, finishing with a World Cup record time of 1 minute 50.30 seconds.



"I'm pleased with the race and the time, so it's great," Marchand commented.