Marcus Rashford says commitment to Man United cannot be questioned

Sports News of Friday, 1 March 2024

Source: BBC

Marcus Rashford says people questioning his commitment to Manchester United need to show “more humanity”.



Rashford, 26, has scored five goals for United this season and faced criticism about perceived attitude issues.



He missed United’s FA Cup win over Newport, days after he was reportedly seen in nightspots in Northern Ireland.



“If you ever question my commitment to United, that’s when I have to speak up,” the England forward said in a piece for The Players’ Tribune.



“It’s like somebody questioning my entire identity, and everything I stand for as a man.



“I grew up here. I have played for this club since I was a boy. My family turned down life-changing money when I was a kid so I could wear this badge.”



Manchester-born Rashford came through the United youth ranks before making his first-team debut as an 18-year-old in 2016.



He has gone on to make 391 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring 128 goals.



Rashford finished last season with a career-best tally of 30 goals, but he has been unable to make the same impact this time around as United have struggled to build on their first campaign under manager Erik ten Hag.