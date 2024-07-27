Maresca will 'surprise' at Chelsea - Dewsbury-Hall

Sports News of Saturday, 27 July 2024

Source: BBC

New Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca will "surprise people" by quickly getting the club challenging for major honours and qualifying for the Champions League, says Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.



The 25-year-old followed his former manager to Stamford Bridge in a £30m move last month after starring in his Championship-winning Leicester City team, which earned promotion to the Premier League last season.



"The manager was a big catalyst in wanting me to come," Dewsbury-Hall told BBC Sport.



"I knew from Leicester, a club that went down and had a lot of problems, how he managed to galvanise that, if everyone manages to buy into the system.



"I genuinely think in a short space of time we can be pushing for minimum top four - but more than that.



"He may be unknown for a lot of people, but he is top, top level. He will surprise a lot of people."