You are here: HomeSports2024 10 28Article 1999301

Sports News of Monday, 28 October 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Maribor Coach Boštjan Cesar hails Ghanaian forward Benjamin Tetteh after injury-time debut goal

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Boštjan Cesar commended Ghanaian striker Benjamin Tetteh for his impressive debut goal Boštjan Cesar commended Ghanaian striker Benjamin Tetteh for his impressive debut goal

Maribor's coach Boštjan Cesar commended Ghanaian striker Benjamin Tetteh for his impressive debut goal, which helped secure a vital 1-1 draw against Mura in the Slovenian league.

Tetteh, who is on loan from French club FC Metz, netted the equalizer in injury time at the Mestni stadion Fazanerija.

The forward, who was acquired by Metz for €1.8 million

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment