Sports News of Tuesday, 29 October 2024

Source: ESPN

Former Italy striker Mario Balotelli has signed with struggling Serie A club Genoa as a free agent, as confirmed by the team.



The 34-year-old completed a medical examination on Monday before finalizing a contract that will keep him with Genoa for the rest of the season.



"I'm excited. I prefer to let my actions speak for themselves," Balotelli stated earlier on Monday. "I will give everything for the fans," he promised.