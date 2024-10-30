You are here: HomeSports2024 10 30Article 2000186

Marler deletes post saying haka 'needs binning'

England were fined for their haka response against New Zealand in 2019 England were fined for their haka response against New Zealand in 2019

England prop Joe Marler has closed his X account following his comment that the haka "needs binning" ahead of Saturday's game against New Zealand.

The 34-year-old will miss the Autumn Nations Series opener at Twickenham's Allianz Stadium but has returned to the wider squad after recovering from a broken foot he suffered during the first Test against the All Blacks in July.

In rugby union, rules prohibit opposing teams from crossing the halfway line while New Zealand performs the Maori war dance.

