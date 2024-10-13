Martin Zubimendi re-affirms commitment to Real Sociedad amid Manchester City links

Sports News of Sunday, 13 October 2024

Source: BBC

Martin Zubimendi is enjoying a successful phase in his career. This summer, he played a key role in Spain's victory at Euro 2024, and he has also started the season strongly for both his club and the national team.



His impressive form continued on Saturday when he netted the decisive goal—his first in international play—leading La Roja to a win over Denmark.



Ahead of the match, Zubimendi expressed his affection for Real Sociedad in an interview with Marca.



Although he has recently been linked to Manchester City, he currently has no intention of leaving Donostia-San Sebastian.