Martin Zubimendi reportedly opening door to Liverpool move again

Sports News of Thursday, 19 September 2024

Source: BBC

Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi recently made headlines by rejecting an offer to join Liverpool under Arne Slot, despite the prospect of a significant salary increase.



The 25-year-old midfielder is well-loved in Donostia-San Sebastian, but he may be re-evaluating his decision regarding a transfer. Initially, it seemed he might accept the opportunity to play at Anfield, but he ultimately opted to stay with his current team.



However, reports from Estadio Deportivo, as cited by TeamTalk, suggest that Zubimendi is now considering a move to Liverpool once more, and the club is reportedly keen to pursue him again.