Martinez banned for 'offensive behaviour'

Sports News of Saturday, 28 September 2024

Source: BBC

Aston Villa's goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has been suspended by FIFA for "offensive behaviour," causing him to miss Argentina's upcoming two matches.



This ban stems from two incidents during the recent 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Colombia.



Martinez mimicked his controversial celebrations from the 2022 World Cup by displaying a replica Copa America trophy inappropriately after Argentina's 3-0 victory over Chile on September 6.