You are here: HomeSports2024 09 28Article 1986839

Sports News of Saturday, 28 September 2024

    

Source: BBC

Martinez banned for 'offensive behaviour'

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Emiliano Martinez has won 47 caps for Argentina Emiliano Martinez has won 47 caps for Argentina

Aston Villa's goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has been suspended by FIFA for "offensive behaviour," causing him to miss Argentina's upcoming two matches.

This ban stems from two incidents during the recent 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Colombia.

Martinez mimicked his controversial celebrations from the 2022 World Cup by displaying a replica Copa America trophy inappropriately after Argentina's 3-0 victory over Chile on September 6.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment