Martinez 'concerned' after pitch invaders seek Ronaldo selfies

Sports News of Sunday, 23 June 2024

Source: BBC

Five people made it on to the pitch to try and take pictures with Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal manager Roberto Martinez expressed concern after fans invaded the pitch during their Euro 2024 victory over Turkey to take selfies with Cristiano Ronaldo.



Five fans disrupted the 3-0 match in Dortmund, causing frustration among players and spectators.



Martinez warned that such actions pose risks if intentions are harmful and emphasized the need for better security and fan awareness.



Ronaldo, initially accommodating, grew irritated as invasions persisted. Teammate Bernardo Silva found the interruptions annoying but not dangerous.