Martinez 'concerned' after pitch invaders seek Ronaldo selfies

Sports News of Sunday, 23 June 2024

Source: BBC

Portugal manager Roberto Martinez expressed his concern over fans invading the pitch to take selfies with players after their victory over Turkey at Euro 2024.



During the match, five individuals managed to make it onto the pitch in an attempt to take photos with Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo.



Security guards had to intervene, causing frustration among both players and fans in the stands.



Martinez acknowledged that while the fans' intentions may have been good, there is a potential risk if their motives are not genuine.



He emphasized the need for caution and highlighted the presence of ample security measures to prevent such incidents from occurring.