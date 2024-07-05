Martinez sends Argentia through after Messi miss

Sports News of Friday, 5 July 2024

Source: BBC

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez was pivotal as Argentina advanced to the Copa America semi-finals with a 4-2 penalty shootout win over Ecuador after a 1-1 draw.



Martinez saved two penalties from Angel Mena and Alan Minda, following Lionel Messi's missed attempt. Goals from Manchester City's Julian Alvarez, Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister, and former City defender Nicolas Otamendi secured the win.



Ecuador equalized in injury time through Kevin Rodriguez. Argentina's Lisandro Martinez had earlier given his team the lead. Martinez, taunting Ecuador fans, has a stellar penalty record.



Argentina will face Canada or Venezuela next. Ecuador's manager Felix Sanchez was dismissed post-defeat.