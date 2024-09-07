Masvidal ready to return to UFC, eyes Edwards as opponent

Sports News of Saturday, 7 September 2024

Source: ESPN

Jorge Masvidal announced on Friday his plans to return to mixed martial arts, revealing that he has already spoken with the UFC about his comeback.



After retiring from MMA in April 2023 following a defeat to Gilbert Burns in Miami, the 39-year-old fighter ventured into professional boxing, facing Nate Diaz in July and narrowly losing by majority decision.



Grateful for that boxing experience, Masvidal is now focused on re-entering the sport he has dedicated two decades to.