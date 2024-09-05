Mata joins Western Sydney Wanderers on one-year deal

Sports News of Thursday, 5 September 2024

Source: BBC

Juan Mata, the former midfielder for Manchester United and Chelsea, has signed a one-year deal with A-League club Western Sydney Wanderers.



The 36-year-old Spaniard has been without a club since departing from Vissel Kobe in Japan in January 2024.



After leaving England in 2022 to play for Galatasaray, he secured a league title during his sole season in Turkey.



Mata expressed his enthusiasm about joining the Wanderers, noting their unique achievement as the only Australian team to win the Asian Champions League, and he looks forward to training with the squad in preparation for the upcoming season.