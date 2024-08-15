Match fixing is collapsing Ghana football - Daniel McKorley

Sports News of Thursday, 15 August 2024

Daniel McKorley, the Chief Executive Officer of McDan Group of Companies, has urged the leadership of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to improve the integrity of the football environment to attract sponsorship opportunities.



Currently, the premier league in the country lacks a primary sponsor following the abrupt termination of betPawa's three-year agreement with the Football Association midway through the previous



season.



In response, GFA President Kurt Okraku emphasized during a media event last weekend in Sunyani that efforts are ongoing to secure a new primary sponsor.



In an interview, Mr McKorley expressed his willingness to sponsor the Ghana Premier League but voiced concerns regarding issues of gambling and match-fixing.



He stated that the GFA leadership must take steps to clean up the system to draw in corporate sponsorships.



"I am open to sponsoring the Ghana Premier League, but the prevalence of gambling is excessive," McKorley remarked during an interview with Asempa FM, as reported by Ghanaweb.



"The issue of match-fixing is detrimental to our sport. It is disheartening to witness a goalkeeper conceding a goal in a manner that seems orchestrated, simply to fulfil betting outcomes.



"Football is a wonderful sport, yet our players struggle to sustain their careers. We must take action to restore integrity to our game," he concluded.



In the meantime, the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season is set to commence on September 6.