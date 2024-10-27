Match officials announced for Ghana vs. Côte d'Ivoire WAFU B U-20 semi-final

Sports News of Sunday, 27 October 2024

As excitement mounts for the semi-final of the WAFU B U-20 Championship, the match officials for Ghana's encounter with Côte d'Ivoire have been revealed.



Set for Sunday, October 27, 2024, this match is expected to be a thrilling contest as both teams vie for a place in the final.



Malian referee Sory Ibrahima Keita will take charge



Read full articleof the match, supported by assistants Ephraim Whehgar Grant Whengar from Liberia and Tchedre Gbandi Belaou from Togo. Kossi Fabrice Senyo from Togo will serve as the Fourth Official, while Pare Lassina from Burkina Faso will act as the Match Commissioner.



Additionally, Ghanaian football legend Samuel Opoku Nti has been appointed to the Technical Study Group.



The Black Satellites, who topped Group A, will face the second-placed team from Group B, Côte d'Ivoire, in what promises to be an intense youth Championship semi-final in Togo.



Under the guidance of Coach Desmond Ofei, the team must perform at their highest level, as a win against the Ivorians will secure their spot in the final and qualify them for the U20 AFCON.



The WAFU B U20 Championship is crucial for qualifying for the 2025 Africa U20 Cup of Nations, with only the finalists advancing.



This tournament will also determine the African representatives for the 2025 FIFA U20 World Cup in Chile, with the four semi-finalists earning automatic qualification.