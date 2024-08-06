Mateta leads France past Egypt and into Olympic final

Sports News of Tuesday, 6 August 2024

Source: BBC

Jean-Philippe Mateta netted two goals as France mounted a comeback to secure a 3-1 victory over 10-man Egypt after extra time, thereby advancing to the final of the men's Olympic football tournament.



This outcome ensures that Thierry Henry's team will earn their first medal in the competition in four decades, as they prepare to face Spain at the Parc des Princes on Friday at 17:00 BST.



Mateta, aged 27, scored a crucial late equalizer following a pass from Michael Olise, levelling the match after Mahmoud Saber had given Egypt an early lead with a powerful close-range goal in Lyon.



The Crystal Palace striker then put the hosts ahead with a header just nine minutes into extra time, following the dismissal of Omar Fayed for a second yellow card.