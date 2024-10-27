You are here: HomeSports2024 10 27Article 1999151

Sports News of Sunday, 27 October 2024

    

Source: BBC

Mateta stuns Spurs as Palace claim first win

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Jean-Philippe Mateta scored 16 goals in the Premier League last season Jean-Philippe Mateta scored 16 goals in the Premier League last season

Jean-Philippe Mateta's goal in the first half secured Crystal Palace's inaugural Premier League victory of the season, narrowly defeating a lackluster Tottenham side.

After being brought back into the starting lineup, Mateta capitalized on a mistake by Spurs defender Micky van de Ven, who was easily dispossessed in his own half.

Following a chaotic moment in the penalty area, Mateta struck his second goal of the season with power.

Ange Postecoglou's team reacted positively after going behind, with Van de Ven's shot from a corner deflecting off teammate Brennan Johnson's thigh and hitting the post.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment