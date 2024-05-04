Mathew Cudjoe and Dundee United secure promotion to Scottish Premiership

Sports News of Saturday, 4 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Mathew Anim Cudjoe, the Ghanaian international, has been promoted to the Scottish Premiership with Dundee United.



Dundee United clinched the Championship title, ensuring their comeback to the top division.



After his team's relegation in the previous season, the former Asante Kotoko winger will once again be competing in the top flight.



Cudjoe, who is 20 years old, played a crucial role in his team's title victory by scoring six goals in the Championship.





I will cherish this moment forever! Not the easiest journey but hey we made it! Let’s hear it for the champions ???????? pic.twitter.com/bEpWRxb2kp — Mathew Anim Cudjoe (@CudjoeAnim) May 4, 2024

Throughout the season, he contributed four goals and two assists in 21 appearances.Dundee United finished the season with 75 points, six points clear of the second-placed Raith Rovers.In his first season in the Premiership, Cudjoe featured in 12 matches, starting two of them.