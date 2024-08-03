You are here: HomeSports2024 08 03Article 1966106

Matilda Dimedo appointed media officer for CAF Women’s Champions League WAFU B qualifiers

Matilda Dimedo, a key figure in Ghana women's football communications, has been appointed Media Officer for the upcoming CAF Women’s Champions League WAFU B qualifiers in Ivory Coast.

Known for her extensive experience as a sports journalist and women’s football administrator, she will oversee media operations and support during the tournament, which runs from August 10-23, 2024.

Dimedo, who also serves as the Media Officer for Ghana's Black Queens, will bring her professional expertise to enhance media management at the event.

