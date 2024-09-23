Matteo Moretto Transfer Column: Alvaro Morata, Conor Gallagher and Oscar Mingueza

Sports News of Monday, 23 September 2024

Source: Football-espana

Conor Gallagher has emerged as one of the most influential signings in La Liga. His presence in midfield significantly enhances Atletico Madrid, showcasing both the volume and quality of his contributions.



While Atletico had several midfielders on their radar during the summer, Gallagher consistently stood out as a top choice for both Cholo Simeone and Andrea Berta.



The sporting director was particularly persistent in securing his transfer, remaining committed even when Gallagher was weighing his options and delaying discussions.



Gallagher was viewed as the ideal addition to elevate the midfield's quality and diversify their tactical options.