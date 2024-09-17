Matteo Moretto Transfer Column: Miguel Gutierrez, Ferland Mendy and Real Madrid to work on position group

Sports News of Tuesday, 17 September 2024

Source: Football-espana

From the outset, Carlo Ancelotti has made it abundantly clear to Real Madrid President Florentino Perez that he values Ferland Mendy and wishes to have him as a reliable player. Mendy has been a top priority for Ancelotti, who has a strong admiration for his skills.



Ancelotti actively advocated for Mendy's new contract and played a crucial role in its realization.



This situation affects not only Real Madrid but also Mendy himself. While no player desires to leave the club, a lack of playing time and uncertainty about their standing can lead to thoughts of departure. However, Mendy never reached that stage, as Ancelotti assured him of his importance to the team.