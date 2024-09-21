You are here: HomeSports2024 09 21Article 1984100

Matteo Moretto Transfer Column: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Pedri and Jerdy Schouten

Trent Alexander-Arnold's representatives have not yet heard from Real Madrid. The situation remains largely unchanged since the initial report in March, with Real Madrid still showing strong interest in him.

The club is focused on renewing Dani Carvajal's contract, which is expected to proceed smoothly, as he remains an important figure in the team.

However, the chance to acquire a player of Alexander-Arnold's caliber for free is an enticing prospect that Los Blancos are keen to explore.

