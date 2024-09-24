Matteo Moretto Transfer Column: Yarek Gasiorowski, Real Madrid priorities and Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s injury

Sports News of Tuesday, 24 September 2024

Source: Football-espana

Following Marc-Andre ter Stegen's injury, which will keep him sidelined for a significant part of the season, several potential replacements have emerged.



Claudio Bravo has expressed his willingness to come out of retirement, while reports from Mundo Deportivo indicate that Keylor Navas is also open to joining the team. Currently, I am in the process of gathering more information to confirm if either player could be a viable option.



What is clear is that numerous goalkeepers are being proposed to Barcelona, who are actively exploring the market to assess available talent. The club is also considering the type of goalkeeper they want to bring in as a replacement for ter Stegen.



Additionally, Barcelona has confidence in Inaki Pena, believing he can step up as the starting goalkeeper during ter Stegen's absence. However, they are still evaluating their choices, with a lengthy list of candidates being considered.