Sports News of Thursday, 17 October 2024

Mauricio Pochettino experienced his first defeat as head coach of the United States men's national team, as they lost 2-0 to Mexico.



The match was a challenging test for Pochettino's side, with Mexico capitalizing on key moments to secure the win.



Despite the loss, Pochettino remains focused on rebuilding the team and is expected to make adjustments



as they move forward.



The defeat marks an early setback in his tenure, but there is optimism that improvements will follow as the team develops under his leadership.