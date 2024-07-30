Mauritania stun Nigeria as eight nations secure Beach Soccer AFCON Egypt 2024 slots

Sports News of Tuesday, 30 July 2024

Source: Footballghana

Mauritania has achieved a historic milestone by qualifying for their inaugural CAF Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2024, which is scheduled to be held in Egypt later this year, following the confirmation of all eight participating nations.



The Mauritanian team secured their qualification in a dramatic encounter on Sunday, overcoming two-time champions Nigeria on away goals after a thrilling 6-5 victory in the second leg of their qualifying match.



This outcome signifies a notable transformation in the realm of African beach soccer, as Nigeria faces the disappointment of missing their third consecutive tournament.



The Super Sand Eagles, who claimed the championship in 2007 and 2009, appeared to be on track for qualification after a narrow 5-4 victory in the first leg.