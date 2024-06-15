Mavericks beat Celtics to keep Finals series alive

Sports News of Saturday, 15 June 2024

Source: BBC

The Dallas Mavericks kept their NBA Finals hopes alive with a 122-84 victory to deny the Boston Celtics a clean sweep in the best-of-seven championship series.



Luka Doncic top-scored with 29 points while Kyrie Irving added 21 as the Mavericks ended their opponents' 10-game play-off winning streak and claimed the third-largest win in Finals history.



But they still have a mountain to climb as they try to become the first team to come from 3-0 down and win an NBA play-off series, with game five to come in Boston on Tuesday (01:30 BST).