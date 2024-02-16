Maxwell Konadu to be reappointed as Black Stars assistant coach - Reports

Sports News of Friday, 16 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Maxwell Konadu, the head coach of Nsoatreman Football Club, is reportedly being considered as an assistant coach for the new Black Stars head coach being sought by the Ghana Football Association (GFA).



The GFA recently dismissed coach Chris Hughton following the Black Stars' failure to progress to the knockout stage of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



Konadu had previously worked as an assistant coach for the Black Stars from 2014 to 2019.



A five-member committee has been tasked by the GFA to find a new head coach for the Black Stars, and they are expected to present their report to the Executive Council at the end of the week.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is reportedly considering reappointing Otto Addo as the new head coach of the Black Stars. Reports suggest that Otto Addo is leading the race to become Ghana's new coach, and talks are ongoing between him and the GFA.