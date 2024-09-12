Mbappé rejects mediation in $60M PSG pay feud

Sports News of Thursday, 12 September 2024

Source: ESPN

Kylian Mbappé remains firm in his stance against Paris Saint-Germain. The French star turned down a mediation proposal from the legal commission of the French soccer league regarding his ongoing wage and bonus dispute with his previous club.



Following Mbappé's request for the commission's intervention, his representatives held discussions with PSG officials in Paris.



The player, who transferred to Real Madrid this summer without a fee, claims that PSG owes him €55 million (approximately $60 million).