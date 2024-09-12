You are here: HomeSports2024 09 12Article 1980560

Sports News of Thursday, 12 September 2024

    

Source: ESPN

Mbappé rejects mediation in $60M PSG pay feud

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Kylian Mbappé Kylian Mbappé

Kylian Mbappé remains firm in his stance against Paris Saint-Germain. The French star turned down a mediation proposal from the legal commission of the French soccer league regarding his ongoing wage and bonus dispute with his previous club.

Following Mbappé's request for the commission's intervention, his representatives held discussions with PSG officials in Paris.

The player, who transferred to Real Madrid this summer without a fee, claims that PSG owes him €55 million (approximately $60 million).

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment