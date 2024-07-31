You are here: HomeSports2024 07 31Article 1965266

Source: BBC

Mbappe buys majority stake in Ligue 2 club Caen

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe has completed a takeover of Ligue 2 side Caen.

Interconnected Ventures, founded by Mbappe, has bought a majority stake in the French club through its investment arm, Coalition Capital.

France international Mbappe, 25, has reportedly invested around 15m euros (£12.6m) of his own money via the investment fund.

Coalition Capital replace previous majority shareholders, American investment fund Oaktree.

Pierre-Antoine Capton, current president of the club's supervisory board, remains a minority shareholder.

Caen were relegated from Ligue 1 in 2019.

