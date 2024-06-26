You are here: HomeSports2024 06 26Article 1954454

Mbappe hits first Euros goal but France finish second in group

Kylian Mbappe was the top scorer at the 2022 World Cup with eight goals Kylian Mbappe was the top scorer at the 2022 World Cup with eight goals

A masked Kylian Mbappe scored his first-ever Euros goal but France were held to a draw by an already-eliminated Poland to finish second in Group D.

France needed all three points in order to seal top spot, but Robert Lewandowski's 79th-minute penalty cancelled out Mbappe’s spot-kick 11 minutes into the second half.

Ralf Rangnick's Austria produced a fantastic display to beat the Netherlands 3-2 and top the group, while the Dutch took third place.

The runner-up in Group E awaits Didier Deschamps' side, who now occupy the same half of the draw as Portugal, Spain and Germany.

