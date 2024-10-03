You are here: HomeSports2024 10 03Article 1989119

Source: BBC

Mbappe out of France squad despite injury return

Kylian Mbappe will be unavailable for France for the first time since September 2021 Kylian Mbappe will be unavailable for France for the first time since September 2021

Kylian Mbappe has been excluded from the France national team for the forthcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures, even though he has recently returned from injury.

The Real Madrid striker was absent during the 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid on Sunday due to a thigh injury; however, he made a brief appearance as a substitute in the unexpected 1-0 loss to Lille in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Despite his recovery, France's head coach Didier Deschamps has opted not to include the 25-year-old in the squad for the upcoming matches against Israel and Belgium.

