Mbappe scores again as Real Madrid edge out Alaves

Sports News of Wednesday, 25 September 2024

Source: BBC

Kylian Mbappe netted his fifth goal in as many matches, showcasing his impressive debut season with Real Madrid, as the team held off a late rally to secure a victory over Deportivo Alaves.



Lucas Vazquez opened the scoring just 57 seconds into the game, followed by Mbappe, who scored with a well-placed shot after receiving a pass from Jude Bellingham.



Rodrygo extended the lead shortly after halftime, but Carlos Benavidez managed to score for the visitors in the 85th minute.