Source: BBC

Mbappe scores again as Real Madrid edge out Alaves

Kylian Mbappe has seven goals in nine appearances this season for Real Madrid Kylian Mbappe has seven goals in nine appearances this season for Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe netted his fifth goal in as many matches, showcasing his impressive debut season with Real Madrid, as the team held off a late rally to secure a victory over Deportivo Alaves.

Lucas Vazquez opened the scoring just 57 seconds into the game, followed by Mbappe, who scored with a well-placed shot after receiving a pass from Jude Bellingham.

Rodrygo extended the lead shortly after halftime, but Carlos Benavidez managed to score for the visitors in the 85th minute.

