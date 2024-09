Sports News of Tuesday, 17 September 2024

Source: BBC

Kylian Mbappe netted his inaugural Champions League goal for reigning champions Real Madrid during a tough victory against Stuttgart at the Santiago Bernabeu.



The French striker, making his debut in this prestigious tournament for Los Blancos, struck just 20 seconds into the second half.



Aurelien Tchouameni delivered a precise pass to Rodrygo on the right, who selflessly set up Mbappe for an easy finish.