Sports News of Saturday, 26 October 2024

Source: BBC

In a breathtaking encounter that kept fans on the edge of their seats, Bryan Mbeumo emerged as the hero for Brentford, scoring a dramatic winner in the dying moments of the match, specifically in the 96th minute.



This late goal capped off an exhilarating game that saw Brentford secure a remarkable 4-3 victory over Ipswich Town in the Premier League.