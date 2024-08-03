McClenaghan wins gold for Ireland with 'spectacular' pommel routine

Sports News of Saturday, 3 August 2024

Source: BBC

Rhys McClenaghan secured the Olympic pommel horse gold for Ireland, surpassing Kazakhstan's Nariman Kurbanov (15.433) and American Stephen Nedoroscik (15.300).



The Northern Irish world champion posted a score of 15.533.



Meanwhile, Team GB's Max Whitlock, the defending Olympic champion, narrowly missed out on a medal, finishing in fourth place, just 0.100 points away from the podium.



McClenaghan, who was the top qualifier for the final, delivered an outstanding routine to claim his third gold for Team Ireland in Paris, cheered on by a supportive crowd at the Bercy Arena.