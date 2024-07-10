You are here: HomeSports2024 07 10Article 1958816

Source: BBC

McEnroe defends 'Darth Vader' Djokovic

John McEnroe commended Novak Djokovic for speaking out against the Wimbledon crowd, stating that the Serbian player has faced disrespect at least 100 times in his career.

The tennis legend also attributed Djokovic's ability to handle pressure as the reason for his status as the greatest player of all time.

Djokovic had criticized the fans after his Wimbledon fourth-round victory, claiming that they had used his opponent's name as an excuse to boo him.

McEnroe, a seven-time singles major winner, supported Djokovic's stance, agreeing that the noise from the crowd was intended to unsettle him.

When asked what he would say to Djokovic, McEnroe responded with "Well done."

