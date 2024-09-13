McGregor's heir & historic trilogy - inside UFC's $20m Sphere

Sports News of Friday, 13 September 2024

Source: BBC

The show will be the first sporting event to take place at the Sphere

Last year, Dana White attended a U2 concert in Las Vegas, where he found inspiration.



It wasn't the band's performance that sparked his ideas, but rather the impressive venue itself.



White was captivated by the Sphere, the world's largest spherical structure, adorned with numerous LED screens visible from space.



The interior of this 17,385-seat arena is also lined with screens, creating an immersive experience for attendees, which led White to envision hosting a UFC event in a similar setting.