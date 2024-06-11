McGregor's 'will' crucial to recover in time for Euros

Sports News of Tuesday, 11 June 2024

Source: BBC

Callum McGregor, the captain of Celtic, attributes his successful recovery from injury to his strong determination.



Despite missing Scotland's friendly matches and club action due to an Achilles injury, McGregor made a triumphant comeback in April.



His resilience played a crucial role in Celtic's victory in both the Scottish Premiership and Scottish Cup, securing their double win.



McGregor acknowledged the challenges of managing such an injury but emphasized the importance of his unwavering willpower.